Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

NYSE:SPG opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.