Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

