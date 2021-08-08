Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

