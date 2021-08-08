Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

