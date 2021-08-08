Emerald Advisers LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 117.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,523,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

