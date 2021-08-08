Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 583 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

