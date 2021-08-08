Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

