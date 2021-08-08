iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

