Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

