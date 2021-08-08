Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

NYSE COP opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

