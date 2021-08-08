Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY opened at $70.70 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.