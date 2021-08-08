DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

