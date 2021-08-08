Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.
In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
