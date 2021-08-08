Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

