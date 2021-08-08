DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $68.00 at JMP Securities

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

DOCN stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $565,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

