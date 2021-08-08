Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $326.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

