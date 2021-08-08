Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $485.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.48 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.