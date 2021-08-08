Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

