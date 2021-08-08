Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

