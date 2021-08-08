Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.