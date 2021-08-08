Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $378,442.82 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $378,442.82 and approximately $151.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.46 or 0.00842447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00101587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040107 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

