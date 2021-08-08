Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

