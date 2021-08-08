Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $855,688.51 and approximately $524,461.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00130439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.90 or 1.00172105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00792148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

