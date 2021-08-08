ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

