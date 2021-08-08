Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

