Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Unisys stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

