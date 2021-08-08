Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $557,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

