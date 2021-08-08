Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

