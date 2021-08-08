Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,108,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 149,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.13 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,452. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

