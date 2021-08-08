Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $287.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $290.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

