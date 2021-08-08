Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

