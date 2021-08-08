Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.