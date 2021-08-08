Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 makes up 1.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXQ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

