iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Cut by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,226,000.

SLV opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

