Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 115,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

