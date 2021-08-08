Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

