Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

