Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $84.45

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

