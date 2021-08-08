Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

