Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

