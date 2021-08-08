New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,366 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $50,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

