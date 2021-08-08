SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

