SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Position Raised by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

