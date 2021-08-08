Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires New Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

