Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,934 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.15% of GrafTech International worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,234,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

