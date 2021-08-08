Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

