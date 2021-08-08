Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

NVAX stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

