Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $154.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.