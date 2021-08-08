Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $19.26 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

