Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,900 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

