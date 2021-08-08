Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.